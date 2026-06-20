The United States men’s national team advanced to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after a 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle.

Australia’s Cameron Burgess scored an own goal in the 11th minute after pressure from the U.S. attack, giving the hosts an early advantage. Alex Freeman doubled the lead before halftime with a header that helped seal qualification. The victory secured a place in the Round of 32 with one group-stage match still to play.

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The result carries added significance because the Americans accomplished it without injured star Christian Pulisic. Mauricio Pochettino’s side controlled much of the match and produced a rare clean sheet while continuing to build momentum in front of home crowds.

Fan reaction centered on growing confidence in Pochettino’s project, praise for Freeman’s emergence, and excitement that the U.S. could make a deeper run than many expected entering the tournament.

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