The United States and Iran have entered a fragile new phase after signing an interim agreement designed to halt fighting and reopen maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will begin lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports while Iran allows commercial shipping to move freely through one of the world’s most important energy corridors. The deal launches a 60-day negotiation period aimed at reaching a broader settlement.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

President Donald Trump has framed the agreement as a step toward regional peace and has said the U.S. expects ceasefires across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Iran’s supreme leader, however, publicly suggested the agreement reflected American desperation rather than Iranian weakness.

The immediate result has been lower oil prices and renewed tanker traffic through Hormuz. Yet major questions remain about Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, Hezbollah’s future role, and Israel’s response.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →