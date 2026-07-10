The federal government’s borrowing pace is back under scrutiny after the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the deficit reached $1.4 trillion in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026.

The latest figure means the deficit is running $35 billion above the same period last year, according to CBO. Earlier in the fiscal year, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget cited CBO data showing the United States had borrowed $1 trillion in the first five months alone, including $308 billion in February.

Treasury data later confirmed the government had borrowed $1.2 trillion through the first eight months of FY2026, including $293 billion in May.

The practical consequence is interest. The Peter G. Peterson Foundation reported that interest payments on the national debt reached $723 billion through May, up 8.8 percent from the prior year. It said interest has become the federal government’s second-largest spending category, behind only Social Security.

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That matters because interest payments do not buy new services, roads, defense equipment, or benefits. They pay the cost of past borrowing. As that line grows, Congress has less room to fund other priorities without borrowing more, cutting spending, or raising revenue.

Fiscal watchdogs are warning that the path is becoming harder to manage. CRFB President Maya MacGuineas said the deficit numbers show “routine” borrowing and called for policymakers to target deficits closer to 3 percent of GDP.

Public reaction online has centered on debt sustainability and political accountability. Posts on Facebook, Threads, and X amplified the borrowing and interest figures, with users arguing over whether spending, tax policy, or both are driving the problem.

The next major signal will come from monthly CBO and Treasury updates, which will show whether the deficit keeps widening heading into the final quarter of the fiscal year.

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