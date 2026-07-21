The United States expanded its air campaign against Iran after the Pentagon identified two U.S. Army soldiers killed in Jordan during Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.

AP identified the soldiers as Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, and Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Texas. A third service member remains missing, and unidentified remains are being examined. The deaths mark a major escalation because U.S. forces are now absorbing lethal direct fire while Washington continues strikes inside Iran.

U.S. Central Command said the latest strikes targeted Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, communications networks, and air defense systems. The stated goal was to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict is widening across the Gulf. Reuters reported that U.S. missiles struck several Iranian cities, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two tankers were hit in Hormuz, Kuwait said a desalination plant was hit for a second straight day, and Yemen’s Houthis declared a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia.

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The practical consequence is that the war is no longer confined to U.S. strikes and Iranian military sites. Gulf bases, shipping lanes, oil infrastructure, and American troops stationed across the region are all part of the risk map.

Political pressure is also rising at home. Trump said Iran would pay for killing U.S. soldiers, while Democrats urged him to halt the war. Sen. Chris Murphy accused Trump of losing control of the conflict.

The next major questions are whether the missing service member is confirmed dead, whether Iran continues attacks on Gulf states, and whether Congress escalates scrutiny of the administration’s war strategy.

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