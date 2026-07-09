U.S. forces hit more than 80 targets in Iran after President Donald Trump said the ceasefire with Tehran was effectively over, marking a sharp escalation in the conflict over attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Central Command said the strikes targeted Iranian air defenses, command and control equipment, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 IRGC small boats. CENTCOM described the operation as a response to Iran’s latest attacks on commercial vessels.

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The move raises the risk of a wider confrontation. Iran has threatened retaliation, while global markets reacted quickly to the renewed fighting. AP reported oil prices rose and stocks fell after Trump said the ceasefire was over.

The next major question is whether the White House treats the strikes as limited retaliation or the start of a broader campaign. Congress is also likely to face renewed pressure over war powers.

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