U.S. gas prices moved back above $4 a gallon Monday, putting the cost of the Iran conflict back in front of American drivers.

AAA listed the national average for regular gasoline at $4.0030 on July 20. That is up from $3.8720 a week earlier and far above the $3.1410 average from a year ago. Diesel averaged $5.1080, a level that can raise costs for trucking, shipping, agriculture, and other parts of the supply chain.

The renewed pressure comes as fighting between the United States and Iran again shakes energy markets. Reuters reported that hostilities are disrupting energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil supplies, and that national retail gasoline prices have climbed more than 30 percent since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran at the end of February.

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The economic consequence is direct. Gasoline prices are one of the most visible costs households face, and diesel costs can show up later in the prices of groceries, deliveries, and goods moved by truck. Reuters quoted StoneX energy strategist Alex Hodes saying gasoline could contribute to inflation if disruption in the Strait of Hormuz continues.

The story is also becoming a political flashpoint. Reuters noted that high pump prices are a challenge for President Donald Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Axios reported that Americans had already blamed Trump to some extent for earlier pump shock in multiple polls.

Online reaction followed the same affordability theme. Reddit posts about $4 gasoline gained visible engagement Monday in r/politics, r/USNEWS, r/Economics, and other forums. That reaction does not prove market causation, but it shows the story has active public attention.

The next question is whether crude prices stabilize or another round of attacks keeps fuel costs moving higher.

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