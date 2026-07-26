Tens of millions of Americans are facing another dangerous stretch of extreme heat as a third major heat dome this month settles over parts of the central and southern United States.

The Guardian reported that about 70 million people could face excessive heat advisories, with temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees expected across a broad area from the Gulf Coast to the Great Plains and Midwest. AP reported roughly 80 million people were facing heat advisories as the heat expanded from Dallas toward North Dakota.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said a broad upper ridge would bring major to extreme HeatRisk areas from the Southwest and Rockies through the Northern Plains, south central U.S. and the South. Forecasters also warned that record warm overnight lows could limit relief from the heat wave.

That overnight pattern is a key public health concern. When temperatures stay high after sunset, people without reliable air conditioning, outdoor workers, older adults, young children and people with medical conditions have less time to recover before the next day’s heat.

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The economic consequence is also direct. Prolonged heat can slow outdoor work, strain power demand, reduce foot traffic and force changes to public events, especially when heat index values remain dangerous for several days.

The latest heat dome follows earlier July heat waves that disrupted Independence Day events in the eastern U.S. and brought severe heat to the Southwest and Great Plains. AP reported that the continental U.S. had its second hottest first half of the year on record in 2026, according to National Centers for Environmental Information tracking.

Online reaction has been practical and concerned. Reddit weather users discussed how extreme heat warnings are issued, while heat preparedness communities shared NWS resources and warning summaries. An X trend page also showed heat dome discussion around dangerous central and eastern U.S. conditions.

The next test is duration. Forecasters said the heat pattern could linger into the coming week, keeping health risk elevated even after the hottest afternoon temperatures pass.

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