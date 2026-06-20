Ships have started moving through the Strait of Hormuz after a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran that appears designed to reopen one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Shipping intelligence data showed 25 vessels transiting the strait in a single day, one of the highest totals recorded since the conflict disrupted traffic earlier this year. Some vessels had reportedly been stranded in the Persian Gulf for months.

The reported agreement includes reopening the waterway, easing restrictions on maritime movement, and beginning a 60-day negotiation process covering broader issues such as sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear program. Public reports indicate the United States has begun lifting elements of its naval blockade while Iran has relaxed some restrictions on commercial shipping.

Financial markets reacted immediately. Oil prices have fallen significantly as traders anticipate increased supply from the region and reduced disruption to global shipping routes. Analysts say the return of Hormuz traffic could eventually release millions of barrels of previously stranded crude into international markets.

Yet uncertainty remains.

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Maritime experts warn that mines, navigation risks, insurance concerns, and new transit regulations could slow a full recovery. Conflicting messages from Iranian officials and the Revolutionary Guard have also raised questions about how stable the reopening will be.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Any sustained reopening could influence gasoline prices, inflation pressures, shipping costs, and broader U.S. foreign policy objectives.

The next phase will be the reported 60-day negotiation period, which could determine whether the current arrangement evolves into a broader diplomatic agreement or remains a temporary pause in tensions.

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