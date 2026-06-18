Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a six-month review of U.S. troop deployments in Europe while sharply criticizing NATO allies he says have relied too heavily on American military power.

The announcement came during a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, where Hegseth argued Europe must assume greater responsibility for its own security. He also criticized some allies over defense spending and support issues related to recent U.S. military operations involving Iran.

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The review follows recent U.S. decisions to reduce fighter aircraft, drones, naval assets, and other capabilities assigned to NATO crisis-response planning. European officials have warned that replacing those capabilities could take years and have urged a coordinated transition to avoid weakening deterrence.

The move reflects a broader shift in U.S. strategy under the Trump administration, which has repeatedly called on European allies to shoulder more of the burden for defending the continent. The outcome of the review could influence NATO force planning, defense spending decisions, and America’s long-term military posture in Europe.

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