Two U.S. service members were killed in Jordan and one remains missing after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks, U.S. Central Command said Saturday.

CENTCOM said the troops were killed July 17 while U.S. and partner forces defended against the attack. Four additional service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and later released, while others treated for minor injuries returned to duty. The command said identities would be withheld until next-of-kin notifications are complete.

The deaths prompted another round of U.S. strikes on Iran. AP reported that the new strikes targeted Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, while Reuters reported that Iran’s attacks have expanded across U.S.-aligned Gulf states.

The conflict is no longer limited to direct military targets. Kuwait said Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to a facility tied to electricity and drinking water. That matters because desalination is not a symbolic target in Gulf states. It is basic civilian infrastructure.

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The broader consequence is a widening regional conflict with U.S. casualties, civilian infrastructure damage, and rising pressure around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors. CBS reported that shipping analysts described the Hormuz situation as returning to a worst-case scenario for crews and commercial traffic.

Reaction split quickly. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted that the fallen troops’ sacrifice stiffened U.S. resolve, while Trump called the deaths very sad. Republican Rep. Mike Turner said he was heartbroken, while Democratic lawmakers renewed criticism of the war and urged an end to U.S. involvement.

The immediate next step is whether the U.S. treats the latest strikes as limited retaliation or expands the campaign further.

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