The U.S. military struck Iran for a 12th consecutive night, extending a campaign that the Trump administration says is aimed at weakening Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and regional waters.

CBS reported that President Trump renewed threats to target Iranian infrastructure, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran is not serious about negotiations and warned that “the price” will continue to get higher until Tehran changes course.

The latest strikes mark a significant escalation point because the campaign is no longer a single retaliatory action. It has become a sustained pressure strategy combining military force, diplomatic messaging and threats of broader consequences.

AP reported that U.S. Central Command framed the strikes as part of an effort to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels in regional waters. That matters because the conflict is tied not only to U.S.-Iran relations but also to shipping routes and energy-market stability.

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The domestic political consequence is also growing. The House again passed a resolution seeking to restrict continued military action in Iran without congressional approval, reflecting concern over presidential war powers and the direction of the campaign.

Social reaction has centered on Rubio’s line that the price will rise every night, with amplification from State Department linked posts, OSINT accounts, media figures and energy-market accounts.

The next major question is whether the administration releases more detail on strike targets and whether Iran responds militarily, diplomatically or through regional proxies.

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