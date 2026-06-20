The United States secured a place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage Friday with a 2-0 victory over Australia in Seattle, continuing a strong start to the tournament under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The breakthrough came early when Australian defender Cameron Burgess turned a dangerous U.S. cross into his own net in the 11th minute. The Americans doubled their lead shortly before halftime when Alex Freeman headed home after a set-piece sequence.

The victory guarantees advancement to the Round of 32 and gives the U.S. an opportunity to focus on winning its group rather than simply surviving the opening stage. It also came without Christian Pulisic, who remained sidelined with a calf injury.

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Beyond qualification, the performance reinforced a growing belief that Pochettino’s squad is developing into a more complete tournament team. The Americans controlled possession for long stretches, defended effectively, and recorded a much-needed clean sheet.

Social reaction reflected that confidence. Fans praised Freeman’s rise, celebrated the defensive improvement, and highlighted the significance of advancing in a home World Cup environment. Australian supporters, meanwhile, questioned tactical decisions and lamented another costly own goal.

Qualification allows the United States to approach its final group-stage match from a position of strength while attention increasingly shifts toward whether the Americans can make a meaningful run once the knockout rounds begin.

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