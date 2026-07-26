Vance Luther Boelter was sentenced Thursday to two consecutive life terms plus 40 years in federal prison for the politically motivated attacks that killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounded state Sen. John Hoffman, Yvette Hoffman and Hope Hoffman.

The Justice Department said Boelter previously pleaded guilty to six federal offenses, including stalking resulting in death, murder through use of a firearm and discharging a firearm during crimes of violence. DOJ said court documents showed Boelter acted alone, researched intended targets and used disguises, firearms and law enforcement style equipment to gain access to victims’ homes.

The sentence gives the case its federal legal endpoint short of the death penalty. DOJ said Boelter will spend the rest of his life in federal prison without the possibility of release.

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The case remains significant beyond the prison term because it involved targeted violence against elected officials and their families. Reuters reported investigators found a list of more than 45 Minnesota officials in Boelter’s car and that he was captured after the largest manhunt in state history.

The sentencing also drew visible public reaction. Victim impact statements described lasting trauma, while online Minnesota forums showed anger over the killings, debate over life imprisonment versus capital punishment and concern about whether state charges could add protection against any future federal uncertainty.

State proceedings are still a separate track. AP reported Boelter faces additional state charges including murder, attempted murder, impersonating a police officer and animal cruelty.

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