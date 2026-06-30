Volkswagen is reportedly weighing a much deeper restructuring plan that could include up to 100,000 job cuts and the closure of four German plants, according to Reuters reporting on the automaker’s internal discussions.

The sites reportedly under consideration include Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Audi’s Neckarsulm plant. Reuters reported that closing those locations could put more than 45,000 jobs at risk, on top of previously agreed reductions. Volkswagen has not confirmed the 100,000 figure and said the issue remains under discussion and subject to approval by company decision-making bodies.

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The stakes are larger than a single corporate cost-cutting plan. Volkswagen is under pressure from Chinese EV competitors, U.S. tariffs and weaker European demand. The reported proposal is already drawing resistance from unions and German political officials, with the government saying it wants to prevent domestic plant closures.

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