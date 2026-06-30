Volkswagen is reportedly considering a sweeping restructuring plan that could cut up to 100,000 jobs and close four German plants, a move that would mark one of the most dramatic shakeups in the global auto industry.

Reuters reported that the sites under discussion include Hanover, Zwickau, Emden and Audi’s Neckarsulm plant. Closing those sites could put more than 45,000 jobs at risk, according to people familiar with the matter, on top of previously agreed job reductions. Volkswagen has not confirmed the 100,000 figure and said the issue remains under discussion and subject to approval by company decision-making bodies.

The reported plan would escalate a restructuring already underway. Volkswagen’s 2025 annual report said around 50,000 jobs were due to be cut across the group in Germany by 2030, with the company targeting more than €6 billion in annual net cost savings by the end of the decade.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The economic consequence is plain: if the closures move forward, tens of thousands of workers and several German manufacturing communities could face major disruption. The policy consequence is also significant because Volkswagen’s structure gives labor representatives and Lower Saxony, a major shareholder, unusual influence over company decisions.

That makes the proposal more than a cost-cutting story. Reuters reported that CEO Oliver Blume’s push is also seen as a challenge to Volkswagen’s long-standing governance model, which gives unions and regional political stakeholders significant leverage.

The German government has already said it wants to prevent domestic Volkswagen plant closures, while unions are expected to resist any deeper cuts. A supervisory board discussion expected July 9 could determine whether the proposal moves closer to a formal plan.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →