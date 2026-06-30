Warren Buffett is delaying his usual midyear donation to the Gates Foundation while the organization reviews past contacts involving Jeffrey Epstein, according to reporting first published by The Wall Street Journal and summarized by Reuters and Forbes.

The move interrupts one of the most important donor relationships in modern philanthropy. The Gates Foundation says Buffett contributed $47.9 billion from 2006 through 2025. The foundation also reported an $89 billion endowment, $110.9 billion in total charitable distributions since inception and $8.5 billion in charitable support in 2025.

That scale makes the delay more than a scheduling issue. It is a donor-confidence test for an institution that has shaped global health, vaccine access and private philanthropy for 25 years. The foundation says Buffett’s 2006 pledge of $30 billion transformed its work and allowed it to make larger long-term commitments.

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The review follows renewed scrutiny of Bill Gates’ past interactions with Epstein. Gates has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing in the reports cited here. In a public statement tied to House Oversight questioning, Gates said he supports the release of Epstein files and wants survivors to receive justice.

The story also carries a broader policy and economic consequence. The Gates Foundation is not a government agency, but its spending affects global health programs, vaccine access and development priorities. Any uncertainty around Buffett’s future giving could complicate planning even if the foundation’s endowment remains large.

The report drew rapid media amplification. CNBC, WSJ-linked posts, journalist Andy Hirschfeld, Yashar Ali and Roland Martin all surfaced or shared the development, but available evidence supports “visible amplification,” not claims of widespread public backlash.

The next major marker is the foundation review’s findings and whether Buffett resumes, redirects or further delays the gift.

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