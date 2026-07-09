Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen is stepping into a national court fight over citizen-only voting as he runs for attorney general, adding a new legal and political flashpoint to the state’s 2026 election cycle.

Petersen filed an amicus brief with House Speaker Steve Montenegro supporting the Department of Homeland Security’s use of federal citizenship data tied to voter verification, according to AZ Free News. Petersen said in a public post that the brief backs DHS efforts to ensure only citizens vote.

The dispute centers on the federal SAVE system, a DHS tool that has been expanded for broader citizenship checks. Voting-rights and privacy groups, including the League of Women Voters and EPIC, sued DHS, SSA and DOJ, arguing the administration unlawfully consolidated sensitive personal data and risked wrongful voter purges.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The case has already produced conflicting court action. Reuters reported that U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan blocked the revamped SAVE system nationwide, while U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell ordered DHS to restore access for Florida, Ohio, Iowa and Indiana.

The public reaction has been sharp. Rep. Abe Hamadeh announced plans to seek Sooknanan’s impeachment, while Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes previously praised dismissal of a DOJ lawsuit seeking Arizona voter-roll data and said she would defend voter privacy against federal overreach.

For Petersen, the filing turns a national data-privacy lawsuit into an Arizona attorney general issue. The practical question is whether states should get expanded access to federal citizenship records for election enforcement, or whether that system creates too much risk of privacy violations and eligible voters being removed.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →