The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Robyn E's avatar
Robyn E
1h

Why does Brazil have to allow the US to question the integrity of its elections? Especially since the Trump regime is currently undermining US elections. And this cannot be viewed only through an electoral lens. This is part of the Trump regime's revival of the 19th century Monroe doctrine. He believes all of North and South America should be part of Trump land. Bolsonaro was prosecuted for instigating Brazil's failed coup, whereas Americans re-elected Trump after January 6th. Trump supports conservative governments who support him. Brazil is rightfully concerned about whether the US is an objective election observer or a disruptor of another sovereign nation's internal politics.

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Cari L Johnson's avatar
Cari L Johnson
34m

I'm so glad they are watching what America is really like. The whole government has been compromised

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