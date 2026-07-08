The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
8d

Who are you going to believe as to leaked confidential information: foreign nationals seeking asylum or the United States government? The answer is simple: It has been proven that the Trump administration and ICE lie about everything.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
8d

All part of Trump’s plan… blow the place up, cozy up with the damaged regime, get US taxpayers to pony up $300 million for reconstruction, find some nice desert property and build luxury resorts for the rich and famous. Like the Trump Riviera in Gaza.

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