The White House’s dispute with Anthropic is becoming a test case for how aggressively the federal government may intervene in the release of advanced artificial intelligence models.

Anthropic says the U.S. government issued an export-control directive requiring the company to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by foreign nationals, including foreign national employees inside the United States. The company said the practical effect was that it had to disable both models for all customers.

The restriction followed concerns that Fable 5 could be jailbroken to reach advanced cybersecurity capabilities associated with Mythos 5. Wired reported that Anthropic executives met with Trump administration officials in Washington, but the two sides had not reached a resolution.

The central dispute is whether the government identified a serious national-security vulnerability or overreacted to a normal cyber-defense capability.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

Katie Moussouris, CEO of Luta Security, reviewed the report and told The Atlantic the described interaction involved asking the model to help find and patch bugs. She argued the conduct appeared to be the model working as intended for defensive cybersecurity work.

That skepticism has become part of the public reaction. AP reported that more than 100 cybersecurity executives and experts urged the administration to ease the restrictions, arguing the models could help U.S. cyber defense.

The stakes now extend beyond Anthropic. If the administration uses export controls to force model changes or suspensions, other AI labs may face stronger pressure to brief the government before releasing frontier systems.

The fight matters because it could shape who gets access to the most powerful AI tools, how national-security risks are judged, and whether advanced AI releases become subject to informal federal approval.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →