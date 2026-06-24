A Wall Street Journal investigation alleges that prediction-market platform Polymarket paid online creators to post videos showing fake bets and exaggerated winnings as part of a broader social-media marketing campaign.

According to the report, more than 1,100 videos were reviewed. Many appeared to show users placing bets on Polymarket, but the trades were reportedly filmed on replica sites designed to look like the platform. Some videos also depicted creators celebrating winnings that the Journal said would not have occurred on real markets.

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The allegations arrive as prediction markets gain mainstream attention and seek deeper integration into media, finance, and political forecasting.

Polymarket said it is committed to maintaining accurate and transparent markets and announced plans to audit active promotional content.

Prediction markets depend heavily on public trust. If users believe profitability, liquidity, or insider advantages are being misrepresented through paid content, the controversy could attract regulatory scrutiny and complicate efforts to expand in the U.S. market.

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