The York Revolution forfeited Thursday night’s Pride in the Park game after several players refused to wear the team’s scheduled Pride-themed jerseys, according to a statement released by the organization. Rather than require players to wear the uniforms, the club said it chose to proceed with the Pride event and cancel the game itself.

The decision abruptly disrupted what had been planned as the franchise’s 11th annual Pride celebration, including a jersey auction benefiting the Rainbow Rose Center.

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The move generated immediate reaction across social media and regional news outlets. Critics argued that wearing a team-issued uniform is part of a player’s professional obligation, while supporters said players should not be compelled to participate in messages that conflict with personal beliefs.

The controversy arrives amid broader national disputes over Pride-themed events in professional sports, including recent debates in Major League Baseball involving Pride Night apparel and player objections.

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