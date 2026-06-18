The York Revolution forfeited its scheduled Pride in the Park game Thursday after several players refused to wear the team’s planned Pride-themed jerseys, according to an official statement released by the organization.

The independent professional baseball club said the decision was made after multiple players declined to participate in the uniform component of the event. Team officials stated that hosting the Pride Night celebration was more important than forcing players to wear apparel they were uncomfortable wearing. As a result, the game was forfeited rather than played.

The cancellation interrupted what had been scheduled as the franchise’s 11th annual Pride in the Park event. Promotional materials indicated the evening included a Pride jersey auction benefiting the Rainbow Rose Center, a regional LGBTQ organization.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →

The decision quickly spread across local news outlets and social media, where reaction split along familiar lines. Some users argued that team-issued uniforms are a standard employment requirement and criticized the refusal. Others defended the players’ ability to decline participation in messages they believe conflict with personal or religious convictions.

The controversy also arrives during a period of heightened attention to Pride-related disputes across professional sports. Recent incidents involving Major League Baseball Pride Night apparel generated national political debate and widespread public discussion, illustrating how local team decisions can quickly become national stories.

For the York Revolution, the immediate consequence is a forfeited game and increased scrutiny of how sports organizations balance player beliefs, workplace expectations, and community outreach initiatives.

Subscribe free for daily political analysis they won’t broadcast. Join 110K+ readers →