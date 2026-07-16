The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
21h

I am finding something else to watch on Thursday evening. I don’t need to listen to demented fool, mentally deteriorate on national television!

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
20h

He's aware that if the GOP loses congress and the senate he, his family and the Epstein class billionaires are all going to jail. And he has no plans on leaving the white house Which explains the bunker and fortifying the WH entrance.

The desperation is palpable. This will backfire spectacularly.

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