The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
Jun 24

Little donnie dementia knows his days are numbered if the Democrats take both Houses in Congress. So he is relying on cheating to prevent his third impeachment.

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Mary Ellen Smith's avatar
Mary Ellen Smith
Jun 28

If Democrats were actually rigging elections, we'd probably already have universal health care, stronger gun safety laws, a Supreme Court with a liberal majority, high-speed rail, AI regulations, and affordable college. The fact that we don't is a pretty good indication that elections are competitive—not predetermined.

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