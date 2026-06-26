The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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AuntTami's avatar
AuntTami
Jun 26

All I can say is wow! I had never heard of the Ogalala aquifer before. I found this article really really interesting and I like the fact that I learned a lot. I wish my brother was still alive. He was a professor at Syracuse University in the geology department. I would’ve loved to discuss this with him. Thank you.

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Greg Anita Donahue's avatar
Greg Anita Donahue
Jun 27

The Ogalala got attention in the 1970's and framers were told to reduce irrigation and they did. I traveled across I80 and saw sink holes in fields. I have known about this system most of my life and have read about its decline before your article. I live within the Lake Superior watershed and there is even issue with -in this system. Data centers, copper/nickel mining all pose problems for water systems. I have seen Devil Lake in North Dakota raise and only recently has it been reported that levels are going down. Water is the most important resource on this planet, and we have managed it poorly. Thank you for putting a light on this and letting people know how important water systems below our feet are.

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