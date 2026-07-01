The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
Jul 1

How many women would have to come here to deliver their babies for it to make any kind of impact on our country? It would also take years for that child it be old enough to have a significant impact.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Michaels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture