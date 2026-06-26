The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Butterfly Shadow's avatar
Butterfly Shadow
Jun 26

congress forgot it was congress.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 26

The problem we have is not holding the pig accountable the problem is enforcing that accountability. Trump will not leave office procedurally or voluntarily he will have to be forcibly removed from office by the people.Americans are too nice about the hostile takeover of our democracy!

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