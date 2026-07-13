The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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K. Page's avatar
K. Page
3d

Thank you for your very thorough article on how communities can work together across party lines to discuss and try to solve the problems associated with the data centers.

You spell out all the important considerations communities need to be able to discuss. I wish every community having this issue could use this article as a blueprint to help them through it!

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Alan Bromborsky's avatar
Alan Bromborsky
3d

Where should data centers be built. I would say in Quebec and Labrador at the Quebec Hydro generating stations where there is plenty of power and cold water. Consider the Churchill Falls generating station -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Churchill_Falls_Generating_Station

The power generated is 5.4GW (5400MW). They should be able to get a good deal from the power company since building next to the dam would mean avoiding the transmission line losses. They would need almost no power for cooling since there is plenty of cold water available. The only drawback for the data center is they would have to build a fiber-optic backbone to connect with the internet and could not fob off the cost of this needed infrastructure on existing utility users like is done in the US.

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