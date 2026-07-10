The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Carol Dodson's avatar
Carol Dodson
6d

I have a feeling that his often nasty demeanor is not missed, but taxpayers are paying the salary of a MIA Senator, so they do deserve timely and accurate follow-up about his absence!

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Susan Klein's avatar
Susan Klein
6d

The same was true when Senator Dianne Feinstein was absent.

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