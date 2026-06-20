The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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VictoriaRN's avatar
VictoriaRN
Jun 20

Thank you for such a needed response to the daily dose of crazy that seems to be suffocating our brains and our spirits. We’re all really more similar than different (okay, maybe not athletically) and we inhabit this big, blue marble together, so how about we put our differences aside and pretend every day is the World Cup. Forever.

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Leslie Gottshall-Decker's avatar
Leslie Gottshall-Decker
Jun 20

Thank the heavens for the World Cup! Proving to the people who really matter we are not our headlines or what’s going on in Washington. Hope they’re having a great time!!

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