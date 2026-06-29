The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
Jun 29

I agree with the Chronicle, but I would frame the problem differently. It is not just a wealth divide; it is a capital-income divide. Billionaires have amassed capital which is not taxed that was built on the backs of labor, but labor is taxed. What is needed, in my view, is a tax on capital accumulation so that billionaires do not escape their responsibility to share their wealth with those that helped create it.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 29

Ok so we’re back to pointing out that monopolies are bad and harm consumers? Didn’t we do that in the 1960s? I’m not willing to trust investment in a company where the valuation of the company is given by the same people who control that company. And, if the company failed I would have to bail them out or lose money. Sounds like the “trickle down” scam of Reagan with the “too big to fail” of Bush II. What about a yearly payout to citizens like in Alaska or Norway? It’s not oil, be we the users fed the language into the AI programs, so our use was the oil. Right now we got AI barons, before that we had oil barons, then we had steel barons, and in the beginning we had land barons. Robber barons.. they killed Native Americans!

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