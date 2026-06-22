The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K. Page's avatar
K. Page
Jun 22

Thanks, great article.

Reply
Share
Anaundda Elijah's avatar
Anaundda Elijah
Jun 22

HYSTERICAL and RIGHT ON TARGET as well. I had to forward it to my Dem sister.

I, too, am rooting for the pond scum--but STOP the arrests of shocked and disgusted bystanders who reach--both intrigued and terrified..

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tony Michaels · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture