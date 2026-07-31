The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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K. Page's avatar
K. Page
5h

This is another excellent article on this subject!!! Every community needs to use these articles to start their discussions and write rules and regulations!!! Thank you guys for all of your work on this important information!!!

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
6h

Better to be prepared, just in case.

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