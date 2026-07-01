The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Robert Kain
Jul 1

Communist nations that are our enemies must be enjoying a very hearty laugh at the Trump spending spectacle. To the retarded voters who chose Trump I suggest you look at the architectural achievements in China and Singapore and compare their efforts. Bid process, oversight, a Congress without corruption might be able to compete with Communist efficiency with good leadership. We are not witnessing capitalism. We are witnessing mismanagement of tax dollars in a once great democracy.

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NK
Jul 1

With the " donors" being tech and defense companies, they may have assumed that a super secure data center would be part of the construction.

The initial " Command Center was damaged during the BULLDOZING.

🗽🇺🇲🇺🇦

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