The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
3d

Cory Mills Is indeed entitled to due process. However, the article describes a prima facie basis for disqualification. Representatives are not above the law and, given their high office, should scrupulously obey the law. If Mills is not 'qualified' to hold the office he has, he should be removed immediately and required to stand for the next election.

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Tony Joyce's avatar
Tony Joyce
3d

If you lie on your oath, why should you be trusted on anything else? Liars lie, and politicians lie far more so than ordinary people.

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