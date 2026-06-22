The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 22

This is how a fascist state controls its citizens!

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Larry Lathrop's avatar
Larry Lathrop
Jun 22

Neo-feudalism on the rise.

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