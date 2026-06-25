The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Mary Kay Ness's avatar
Mary Kay Ness
Jun 25

This is an extensive, detailed analysis of our whole agricultural system-the farmers who grow the food, the workers (before this time, they were often workers from Mexico, South America, Haiti, but I did not see much about them), the machinery (purchase and maintenance), the regulators, the veterinarians, the vast # of trucks and truckers, the regulators, the legislative bodies etc. It is more extensive than I had even imagined. And then also, the significance of this process in providing SNAP benefits. Overwhelming!

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Fred Jonas's avatar
Fred Jonas
Jun 25

Mr Michaels (I'm assuming this post was written by Mr Michaels, since it was he who "liked" Mary Kay Ness' comment), the Coffman Chronicle has two disadvantages, and one advantage. One disadvantage is that the posts are probably the longest on Substack. The second disadvantage is that paid subscription to the Coffman Chronicle is $80 per year. Some others charge $80 per year, too, and a few charge more, but a number charge less. The advantage is that the Coffman Chronicle is SOOO worth the time and money. These posts are clearly very carefully researched, and magnificently well written. And that goes for the ones you write, the ones Marie Riverton writes, and the ones General Azmundus writes. You join very few accounts at the very top of the heap. Thank you.

As for this particular post, I am reminded of Ronald Reagan's wisecrack that "government is the problem." The clown who lives in the White House now is clearly in full agreement. You have made exquisitely clear how critical government is to public safety and functioning. And if government was the problem, there wouldn't be any governments. Except every country on earth has one. Some are very different from others, and some are at odds with others, but each has as an important goal to act in what it believes is the benefit of its public. We wouldn't always agree with them, and they wouldn't always agree with us. But governments have essential public interests, and you have extremely clearly described the preferred public interest of the United States' government. And its lapses and failings.

Again, thank you for these posts. And for all the work, devotion, and intellect you put into them.

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