The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Leslie Gottshall-Decker's avatar
Leslie Gottshall-Decker
Jun 19

This is frickin’ scary. How far is this evil man going to take this? He is rewriting the Constitution to suit himself. His oath to it means nothing, any promise he makes means nothing unless it is of great benefit to him. Next thing you know he’ll be calling groups like the League of Women Voters subversive, the ACLU members will be jailed just for disagreeing with him. I know that seems extreme, but he’s already taken extreme means by ignoring the Constitution. Congress needs to wake up, get off their butts, stop making excuse for him, and DO something.

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
Jun 19

People who create violence at protests should be arrested, peaceful protestors should be allowed to have their say, and be protected from others who violently disagree with them,

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