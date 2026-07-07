The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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RJCrane's avatar
RJCrane
Jul 7

While these recent pardons changed a sentence everyone needs to be reminded that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. Whether it's before a judgment happens or after one. So an employer or anyone else involved with one of Trump's pardoned criminals should consider them guilty of the crimes they committed.

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
Jul 7

The Fapweasel (Trump) always has a hidden agenda, although most of the time, it isn’t hidden very well.

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