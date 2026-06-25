The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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DuduLovesBubu's avatar
DuduLovesBubu
Jun 25

Our next Dem President needs to pardon these people on day one. You know, like Trump did with the Jan 6 “patriots”. What’s good for the goose….

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 25

Yep. Now if you disagree with big business taking your money and complain or protest you can go to jail.

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