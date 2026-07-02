The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Robert Kain's avatar
Robert Kain
Jul 2

Citizens United has replaced citizen votes with corporate money and both parties voted for it in 2010. Combine that corruption with lobbyist machinations and the American voting citizen becomes an afterthought in Congress. There is so much money in Washington I believe Democrats and Republicans should be appropriated a predetermined tax payer fund, in an equal amount, so each party can fund their most important issues. Progressive candidates are becoming more attractive to me as they try to survive on honesty ignoring support from PACS. There is a high risk that an underfunded campaign may lose but early voting results are creating hope for hard working Progressives with a clear message.

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Gerald Freeman's avatar
Gerald Freeman
Jul 3

The Supreme Court has given ALL of US another reason to inspire others to participate in our democracy (while we still can) and make this a more perfect union via common sense changes: Real Truth and consequences regarding ethics in ALL government employees including Supreme Court Justices, term limits for all government employees, only publicly funded elections, universal healthcare for all, Living wage for all, real gun control laws, real equal rights for ALL persons, free Publicly-funded Public Education through College, an completely independent “Justice Department” and more !

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