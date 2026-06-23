The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Bill F Sr's avatar
Bill F Sr
Jun 23

Correct. The trouble in Iran began with America’s regime change there in 1953. There would have never been an Islamic Revolution without that. Similarly, the US created the Taliban and ISIS, and created the ongoing unrest in the entire area by stealing land from Palestinians and giving it (for no reason) to the nation of Israel, which we created out of thin air.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 23

Wow. This is incredible… my grandfather worked for the Sate Department USAID… I visited him in Tehran in 1968… I was fifteen years old and up to the point of the Shah and then up to the point of the 1979 Islamic terrorist attacks this is exactly what he told me. He also added that this was fueled by American fascism, a new word to me at that time so I asked him. He said it was an authoritarian regime were government slept with big business. Being young and curious I asked him what came after fascism and he told me a dictatorship. I asked him if he thought that a dictatorship would ever be established in America. My grandfather said “not in my lifetime, maybe in yours”. Thanks for the warning Pop!

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