The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Leslie Gottshall-Decker's avatar
Leslie Gottshall-Decker
Jun 18

Where are the elected officials that have the balls or tits to defend the Constitution?? tRump is obviously not taking his oath seriously but neither are the people in Congress who are kissing ass so they can be one of the “chosen ones.” They certainly aren’t working for the people who elected them, they’re working for themselves. “We the People” need to wake up and elect people who are working for us, not themselves. November can’t come soon enough provided we can keep the Mango Monster and his ilk’s greasy hands out of the election. The only election fraud is the one they create themselves.

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 18

Come on. Get real. We already know that Trump wants to be dictator and he said exactly that. Dictators don’t need no habeas corpus to arrest citizens. Bondi already redefined domestic terrorists to mean that anyone who goes against Trump is UnAmerican. Most of us already know this scam and more and more voters are figuring this out. Do you think dudes like Putin and Xi mess around or bother with things like laws? If America wants a dictatorship many of us will leave rather than live under tyranny. Good luck.

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