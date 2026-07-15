Twenty-four truckloads were waiting in Belgium. Every box had already been purchased. The contracts had been signed, and the money had left the Treasury. Whatever argument once surrounded the purchase could not recover the dollars already spent.

The property now sat inside a warehouse complex in Geel, carrying millions of dollars in remaining value and waiting for the American government to decide what came next.

Officials were presented with two paths. One would require the government to pay approximately $167,000 to destroy the supplies, recovering none of their purchase value. The other offered a chance—not a guarantee—to recover up to $7.2 million.

An ordinary family would understand the basic duty. Something expensive had been purchased. Circumstances had changed, and the family no longer wanted or needed it. It could pay to destroy the item, or it could try to recover most of the money.

Legal and logistical obstacles might prevent the larger recovery from working exactly as proposed. Even so, there would still be a duty to protect whatever value remained.

Washington made a different choice. Twenty of the truckloads began moving. Four stayed behind.

By the time the government reconsidered, the most important decision may already have been made, not on paper, but inside the trucks themselves.

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A Policy Change Became a Property Decision

The supplies were contraceptives and other family-planning commodities purchased for distribution through American foreign-assistance programs.

The Trump administration returned to office promising to reverse much of the previous administration’s foreign aid policy. It paused programs, reviewed contracts, and determined that continued distribution of these supplies no longer aligned with its priorities.

A president may make that choice. An election does not require a new administration to preserve every inherited program. The executive branch may review foreign assistance, stop future purchases, and terminate activities that the law and contract terms allow it to end. That authority is not the central problem in Belgium.

The government already owned the supplies, and the public had already paid for them. Ending the program did not make the inventory disappear, return the purchase price, or erase the government’s responsibility for what remained. A policy decision had become a property decision.

On April 28, 2025, the contractor responsible for the stockpile presented alternatives. Destruction was estimated to cost taxpayers nearly $167,000. An attempted resale might recover between 70 and 80% of the original purchase value, potentially as much as $7.2 million.

That recovery was not guaranteed. Buyers, regulations, shipping requirements, and expiration dates were all factors. While officials had every right to determine whether resale was lawful, uncertainty about recovering all the value was not the same as having no duty to recover any of it.

The administration could reject the purpose for which the supplies had been purchased. It could not declare the public’s ownership obsolete along with the policy.

Political officials controlled the program. They did not own what was sitting in those trucks.

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Twenty Moved. Four Remained.

On June 20, 2025, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) issued written instructions to destroy all 24 truckloads. Between July 7th and July 18th, twenty were moved from the regional distribution center to an overflow facility in preparation for destruction. Four remained in temperature-controlled storage.

Then the government stopped. On July 22nd, officials paused movement of the final four after most of the inventory had already been transferred.

Medical supplies remain viable only when they are handled, documented, and stored in accordance with the standards required for lawful distribution. The twenty relocated truckloads had been moved with destruction—not future use—as the controlling purpose. The four left behind retained far more of their potential value.

On September 12, USAID again ordered all 24 truckloads destroyed, then reversed the instruction the same day. Three days later, the contractor concluded that the twenty relocated loads were largely unviable. The inspector general later valued that portion at approximately $8 million.

“Largely unviable” does not mean every item had become useless. Some shelf-stable products may still have retained value, but most could no longer move normally through the systems required for medical distribution.

The supplies were never all incinerated. Belgian restrictions helped prevent that, but fire was no longer necessary.

By moving twenty truckloads toward destruction before the legal, financial, and logistical questions were settled, officials had already placed most of the public’s investment at risk.

The four properly stored truckloads, valued at approximately $1.7 million, were also operating against time. Expiration dates approached, shipping windows narrowed, and every month of delay reduced the chance of recovering their value or delivering them to people who could use them.

Twenty moved because the government had made a decision. Four remained because it stopped halfway through making it.

The government did not need to strike a match. It only needed to move the supplies toward destruction, reverse itself too late, and leave the public holding the loss.

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A Government That Did Not Know What It Was Destroying

The emails released from inside the State Department do not show a government operating from a shared command of the facts. They show officials trying to determine what was in the warehouse, which products remained viable, and who had the authority to decide what happened next.

At one point, an embassy official wrote that no one there knew definitively what the facility contained. Another communication used the heading “Current Viable Abortifacients in GEEL” while listing contraceptive products, including methods designed to prevent pregnancy rather than terminate an established one.

The language suggested that political terminology had reached the inventory before the government had established a reliable understanding of the inventory itself. The government was preparing to destroy millions of dollars in medical supplies while parts of it remained uncertain about the stockpile, the applicable storage standards, the available alternatives, and who held final authority.

Officials managing the contract later told the inspector general that they did not know why leadership reversed the destruction order without approving another course. Requests for information went unanswered amid staff turnover and disruption inside the agency. Leadership did not satisfactorily explain either the reversals or the continuing delay.

Yet the orders kept arriving: destroy the supplies, stop moving them, destroy them again, reverse the order the same day, then leave the property in storage while costs accumulated and the window for use closed.

Concentrated power often presents itself as the cure for bureaucratic hesitation. Give authority to fewer people, remove the obstacles, and the government will act with speed and purpose. Belgium showed the other possibility. Power was concentrated, knowledge was scattered, and responsibility disappeared between them.

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The Loss Was Not Only Financial

It would be easy to read the inspector general’s report as a story about inventory: purchase value, resale estimates, transportation expenses, and monthly storage charges. However, those numbers refer to medical products intended for use by people.

The stockpile included hormonal implants, injectable contraceptives, and other family-planning supplies purchased to help people prevent unintended pregnancies and decide whether and when to have children, often in places where medical options were already limited. Some of those family-planning supplies could help prevent the spread of disease.

Organizations were willing to discuss taking at least some of the inventory. The United Nations Population Fund offered to purchase viable commodities. Médecins Sans Frontières expressed interest. USAID later requested a proposal to donate the four viable truckloads to a recipient in Uganda.

That proposal estimated another $239,000 in transportation and warehousing expenses. Donation was not cost-free, and no transfer was guaranteed to satisfy every legal, regulatory, and logistical requirement. The administration did not have to accept the first offer, but those complications should have produced careful evaluation, not a destruction order before the alternatives were settled.

The public lost much of the remaining value of the supplies. People who might have used them lost something harder to place on a federal ledger. One loss can be counted in dollars. The other does not become less real because the government never counted the people.

The Kitchen-Table Standard

An ordinary family does not get to treat a financial mistake as though the loss were someone else's. If it buys something expensive and later decides it no longer wants it, the family can sell it, return it, transfer it, donate it, or accept whatever value remains. If none of those options work, the loss is covered by the household budget.

The car repair is postponed. The credit-card balance grows. A medical bill is paid in pieces. Something else is sacrificed.

The family cannot reverse the decision, store the consequences in another country, and send the monthly invoice to strangers. The government did.

Through March 31, 2026, taxpayers had paid approximately $360,667 in storage and transportation expenses connected to the stockpile. The meter was still running at roughly $24,550 each month while officials delayed a final decision.

That amount will not determine the federal budget or fund every public need, but that is not the point. Washington routinely demands exactness from ordinary people. A missing form can delay assistance. A missed deadline can increase a tax bill. An application error can cost a family months of support. Citizens are told that rules, documentation, and every public dollar matter.

The same standard should apply upward. Officials controlling millions of dollars in public property carry a greater responsibility than the family at the kitchen table, not a smaller one. Their mistakes reach more people. Their delays cost more money. Their authority gives them more ways to avoid personally absorbing the damage.

The family pays when it makes the wrong choice. In Belgium, the government made the choice, reversed it, stored the consequences, and continued sending the bill back to the public.

Power should not come with a lower standard of stewardship.

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Congress Has the Receipt

Congress did not have to discover this failure by accident. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen requested the inspector general review documenting the destruction orders, reversals, storage costs, and loss of public value. Their action deserves credit. Without it, the public might know only that a warehouse existed somewhere in Belgium and that officials were arguing about what to do with it.

However, an inspector-general report is a receipt, not a remedy. It records what the government purchased, what officials ordered, what the public lost, and how much the delay continued to cost. It does not identify every person responsible, compel testimony, recover the value, or protect what remains.

Those responsibilities now belong to the people’s branch. Congress appropriated the money and created the foreign-assistance system through which the supplies were acquired. The power of the purse cannot end when money leaves the Treasury. If lawmakers decide how public money is spent, they must also follow what it purchases and demand answers when the value is destroyed.

Congress should determine who approved the June 20th order and what written analysis supported paying for destruction instead of attempting resale. It should establish which legal, medical, and logistics officials were consulted before 20 truckloads were moved, why the order was reversed only after most of the inventory had been placed at risk, and why destruction was ordered again in September and withdrawn the same day.

It should also demand an explanation for why leadership left the remaining supplies in storage for months without a final decision.

These questions do not require Congress to restart the program, endorse the previous administration’s policy, or agree about contraception. They require only that public power leave a public record. The people’s branch cannot claim control of the public purse if it refuses to follow the property purchased with it.

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The Government Did Not Own It

Twenty truckloads moved. Four remained behind. Between them sits the entire failure. The supplies in Belgium were not a proposal. They were public property.

Taxpayers purchased every box. They paid to store them, move most of them toward destruction and absorb the loss when much of the inventory became largely unviable. They continued paying while officials delayed a final decision about what remained.

The government acted before resolving the legal, financial, and logistical questions surrounding the property. It reversed course after much of the value had been compromised, then left the consequences in storage while responsibility disappeared into the machinery of government.

Presidents change. Parties change. Policies change. Public ownership does not.

The people who temporarily control the executive branch do not inherit ownership of the money, property, or power entrusted to them. They inherit a duty to preserve its value, use it lawfully, and explain what they have done with it.

That duty does not vanish because the property is politically inconvenient, stored overseas, or small compared with the federal budget. Responsibility scales with power.

The family at the kitchen table is expected to account for every dollar it cannot replace. Government officials entrusted with millions of dollars in public property should meet a higher standard.

While the administration had the right to end the policy, it did not own what it chose to waste. The public is now owed more than another warehouse bill. It is owed the names, the reasoning, and a complete accounting of who allowed the people’s property to become an ideological prop.

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If Congress controls the public purse, it must also follow what that money purchases.

Contact your senators and representative. Ask who approved the destruction order, why resale was rejected, and what safeguards will prevent public property from being wasted during future political transitions.

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