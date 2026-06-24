The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 24

Like all fascist dictatorships Trump controls the markets available to consumers, controls consumer purchases and funnels the money to his big oil donors. This is absurd and must be stopped. Senator Murphy recently outlined the hundreds of billions of dollars of this grift of public monies by Trump. Congress must act now! We all need to remember this is the last big money steal from citizens so they will just keep grifting unless we stop them. They will weaken our country and sell it to foreign investors. In particular the oil barons of the Middle East.

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