On July 20, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice published a two-page notice in the Federal Register addressing one of the most consequential disability-rights decisions of the past generation.

The department announced that it would no longer rely on its longstanding Olmstead guidance when enforcing Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also said it would reconsider whether that guidance reflects what the Supreme Court has called the “single best meaning” of the law.

While the notice does not overturn Olmstead v. L.C., repeal the Americans with Disabilities Act, or erase the federal regulation requiring public programs to operate in the most integrated setting appropriate, it does signal a change in how the federal government understands its role in enforcing those protections.

That change arrives as the United States confronts a rapidly aging population, widespread shortages of direct-care workers, hundreds of thousands of people on waiting lists or interest lists for Medicaid home care, and a long-term care system in which both community services and institutions are under strain.

The legal debate asks how broadly federal disability law should be interpreted. The conditions outside the courthouse raise a different question. Can a civil right exist in any meaningful sense if the infrastructure necessary to exercise that right does not exist?

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What the Justice Department Announced

The July 20th notice concerns a Justice Department document formally titled the “Statement of the Department of Justice on Enforcement of the Integration Mandate of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Olmstead v. L.C.” The department first issued that guidance on June 22, 2011, and last updated it in February 2020. It was designed to help people understand their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and to help state and local governments understand their responsibilities under the Supreme Court’s Olmstead decision.

The guidance consists of 18 questions and answers. It explains how the department has interpreted the ADA’s integration mandate, including when people living in institutions may be entitled to community-based services and when people already living in the community may be protected if service cuts place them at serious risk of institutionalization.

In its new notice, the Justice Department emphasized that the guidance itself is not legally enforceable. Guidance documents can explain an agency’s interpretation of a law or regulation, but they do not carry the same legal weight as a statute passed by Congress, a regulation adopted through formal rulemaking, or a binding court decision. That distinction was never hidden. The guidance itself stated that it did not create legally enforceable responsibilities beyond those already contained in statutes, regulations, and binding judicial precedent.

The department nevertheless said that some courts had treated the guidance as authoritative. It cited several federal appellate decisions that relied on or gave weight to the document, while also identifying a 2023 decision from the Fifth Circuit that took a more limited approach.

The Justice Department said it is now concerned that the guidance’s use by courts has created confusion about its legal status. It plans to revisit the document in light of the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, which rejected the longstanding practice of courts deferring to reasonable agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes.

Until that review is complete, the department said it will not rely on the Olmstead guidance in its own enforcement of Title II of the ADA. That final sentence gives the notice its practical significance. The department is not merely reminding the public that guidance is nonbinding. It is announcing that federal civil rights lawyers will no longer use this guidance as an enforcement framework.

The notice was dated July 13th and signed by Harmeet K. Dhillon, the assistant attorney general overseeing the department’s Civil Rights Division. It was filed for publication on July 17th and appeared in the Federal Register on July 20th.

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How We Reached This Point

The July notice is the latest development in a longer shift in the federal government’s approach to disability-rights guidance and administrative authority.

March 2025 and the Withdrawal of 11 ADA Documents

On March 19, 2025, the Justice Department announced that it was withdrawing 11 ADA guidance documents. The department said the move would streamline compliance resources, eliminate outdated materials, and reduce the time businesses spent determining which documents remained current.

The withdrawn documents included several COVID-era explanations of disability rights, as well as older materials covering accessible hotels, retail businesses, customer service, self-service gas stations, and newly constructed lodging facilities.

The department presented the withdrawals as part of the Trump administration’s effort to reduce regulatory burdens and address the cost of living. It also highlighted tax incentives available to businesses that make accessibility improvements.

Those 11 documents were not the Olmstead guidance, and most did not concern community-based long-term care. Their withdrawal did not directly alter the integration mandate. The March action nevertheless established a broader political and administrative context in which the department was reconsidering how much guidance it should issue and how businesses or government entities should use it.

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The June 2026 Legal Opinion

A much more consequential development followed on June 18, 2026, when the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a 39-page opinion about the ADA, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the integration mandate.

The Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) provides legal advice to the president and executive branch agencies. Its opinions do not overturn Supreme Court decisions, but they can shape how the executive branch interprets and enforces federal law.

The June opinion concluded that neither Title II of the ADA nor Section 504 independently imposed an integration mandate requiring states to provide services in the most integrated setting appropriate. It also argued that the statutes did not authorize executive agencies to impose such a mandate through regulation.

That position challenges the legal foundation underlying decades of federal enforcement. While the opinion acknowledged that the Supreme Court held in Olmstead that unjustified institutional isolation can constitute disability discrimination, it argued that the Court did not hold that the statutory language itself requires states to provide services in maximally integrated settings.

The opinion also raised constitutional concerns about interpreting federal disability laws in a way that could require states to restructure health and social-service programs. It questioned whether Congress had clearly authorized such far-reaching obligations and whether the relevant statutes provided adequate notice to states accepting federal funds.

The Justice Department’s July notice does not formally adopt every possible consequence of that opinion. It does, however, place the reconsideration of the Olmstead guidance squarely within the same legal framework.

The March withdrawals reduced the department’s collection of ADA guidance. The June opinion challenged the statutory basis for the integration mandate. The July notice announced that the department would stop relying on its principal Olmstead guidance while reconsidering it.

Taken together, the actions suggest more than routine administrative housekeeping. They indicate a narrower view of how federal agencies should interpret disability law and a reduced willingness to use guidance as an enforcement tool.

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The Law Behind the Debate

Understanding what has changed requires first understanding what has not.

The Americans with Disabilities Act

Congress enacted the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990. The law prohibits disability discrimination across employment, public services, public accommodations, transportation, and other areas of American life.

Title II applies to state and local governments. It says that a qualified person with a disability cannot, because of that disability, be excluded from participation in a public entity’s services, denied the benefits of those services, or subjected to discrimination. Congress also identified isolation, segregation, and institutionalization as persistent forms of discrimination against people with disabilities. The law declared a national goal of eliminating disability discrimination.

The ADA does not contain a detailed national blueprint for long-term care. It does not say how many personal-care workers a state must employ, how many waiver slots it must fund, or how quickly every person seeking services must receive them. Its antidiscrimination protections nevertheless became the foundation for a more specific principle. People with disabilities should not be unnecessarily separated from the rest of society simply because the services they need are offered only in institutional settings.

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The Integration Regulation

After Congress enacted the ADA, the Justice Department adopted regulations implementing Title II. One of those regulations requires public entities to administer services, programs, and activities in the most integrated setting appropriate to the needs of qualified people with disabilities. The department has defined that setting as one that allows interaction with people without disabilities to the fullest extent possible. This requirement is known as the integration mandate.

The regulation remains in place. The July Federal Register notice did not repeal it. Rescinding or rewriting a federal regulation would generally require a separate administrative process.

The June OLC opinion, however, creates uncertainty about the regulation’s future because it argues that Congress did not authorize agencies to impose such a mandate. For now, however, the regulation remains part of federal law.

The Olmstead Decision

The Supreme Court decided Olmstead v. L.C. on June 22, 1999. The case involved two Georgia women, Lois Curtis and Elaine Wilson, who had intellectual disabilities and mental-health conditions. They had received treatment in a state psychiatric hospital. Their treatment professionals determined that they could receive services in community settings, yet they remained institutionalized.

The Court found that unjustified institutional isolation of people with disabilities can constitute discrimination under Title II of the ADA. The majority explained that unnecessary confinement can reinforce assumptions that people living in institutions are incapable or unworthy of participating in community life. It can also deprive them of family relationships, social contact, work, education, and cultural life.

The decision did not create an unlimited right to any service a person might prefer. States are generally required to provide community-based services when treatment professionals determine that community placement is appropriate, the individual does not oppose it, and the placement can be reasonably accommodated without fundamentally altering the state’s services.

That final qualification is significant. The Court recognized that states have limited resources and responsibilities to many people. A state may defend its system by showing that the requested change would fundamentally alter its programs, particularly when it has a comprehensive, effective plan to move eligible people into less restrictive settings at a reasonable pace.

The balance at the heart of Olmstead was never simply community placement at any cost. It was a civil-rights obligation shaped by individual needs, reasonable accommodations, state resources, and the rights of others awaiting services.

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What the Guidance Added

The Justice Department’s later guidance attempted to translate that legal framework into practical enforcement principles. It addressed questions that the Supreme Court did not resolve in exhaustive detail, explaining how the integration mandate might apply to people already living in institutions, people receiving services in segregated programs, and people whose community services were reduced or threatened.

One of the most important developments was the application of Olmstead to people at serious risk of institutionalization, not only those already confined. In the real world, that interpretation has serious implications. A person may be living at home while depending on assistance with bathing, dressing, transfers, meals, medication, or toileting. A major reduction in those services can make institutional placement predictable long before it occurs.

Federal courts across the country have accepted serious-risk claims in some form. The Justice Department’s guidance helped explain and advance that approach. The July notice does not erase those court decisions, though it makes clear that the department will no longer rely on its own guidance when bringing Title II enforcement actions.

Private plaintiffs may still bring Olmstead claims, disability-rights organizations may still litigate, and courts remain bound by Supreme Court precedent and by controlling appellate decisions within their jurisdictions. The immediate change concerns federal interpretation and enforcement. Its consequences will depend on how the department conducts investigations, which cases it brings, whether it revises regulations, and how courts respond to the new legal position.

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A Federal Policy Landscape Pulling in Different Directions

The DOJ’s action does not exist in isolation. Over the past two years, the federal government has made several important changes to Medicaid and Medicare that affect the same community care system.

Some changes are designed to measure access more accurately and direct more money toward frontline workers. Others reduce federal Medicaid spending, constrain state financing, or remove planned staffing requirements.

The result is not a single coherent policy direction. It is a long-term-care system receiving stronger instructions to document its failures while facing new uncertainty about the resources available to correct them.

The Medicaid Access Rule

In April 2024, under President Biden, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized a major regulation known as the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Services rule. Medicaid is the nation’s primary public payer for long-term services and supports. Medicare, the federal program primarily associated with older adults, generally covers medical and short-term rehabilitative care rather than ongoing assistance with everyday activities.

The 2024 Medicaid rule created new transparency and accountability requirements for home- and community-based services (HCBS). Under it, states are required to report information about waiting lists in certain waiver programs. They must also measure how quickly approved services begin and how much of a person’s authorized care is actually delivered.

That last measure addresses a weakness that traditional enrollment figures often miss. A person may qualify for 30 hours of assistance each week and receive only 15 because no worker is available. On paper, the person has been served. At home, the missing hours may determine whether that person can bathe, eat, get out of bed safely, or remain out of an institution.

The rule also generally requires states to ensure that at least 80% of certain Medicaid payments for homemaker, home-health aide, and personal-care services go toward compensation for direct-care workers. The requirement is being phased in over several years.

Those provisions amount to a federal acknowledgment that access cannot be measured solely by eligibility or enrollment. The existence of a benefit means little when the service never arrives.

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Historic Medicaid Spending Reductions

Under the second Trump Administration, the trajectory has changed. Congress enacted a major budget reconciliation law in July 2025. The Congressional Budget Office estimates associated with the law indicate that it will reduce federal Medicaid spending by approximately $911 billion over 10 years. The law changes eligibility rules, restricts several state financing practices, and requires many adults in the Medicaid expansion population to document work or qualifying activities beginning in 2027.

The law does not order states to cut home care by a specific amount. Instead, its effects on HCBS will depend on how each state responds.

The concern is structural. States must balance their budgets, and nearly all Medicaid home- and community-based services are optional under federal law. Nursing facility care for eligible recipients is mandatory, while states retain greater discretion over personal care, waiver enrollment, supported employment, residential services, and other community programs.

When federal funding tightens, states can raise revenue, reduce eligibility, cut benefits, limit waiver enrollment, reduce provider payments, or shift money among competing priorities. Optional community services can become especially vulnerable even when policymakers recognize their value.

The law also limits financing mechanisms that states have used to support Medicaid providers. Those restrictions may affect hospitals, nursing facilities, community providers, and state budgets differently, though the full consequences will emerge over several years.

A new waiver option created by the law could allow states to serve some people before they meet the traditional requirement of needing institutional-level care. That provision could support earlier intervention and prevent deterioration. KFF expects states to make limited use of the option, in part because they must finance it while absorbing broader Medicaid reductions and cannot allow it to increase waiting times for existing waiver services.

The policy contains a promising idea inside a difficult fiscal environment. States are being offered a new route to expand preventive community care even as they face reduced federal Medicaid funding overall.

Nursing-Home Staffing Standards

The federal government has also reversed course on nursing-home staffing. In 2024, the Biden administration finalized national minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes participating in Medicare and Medicaid. The rule would have required specified levels of registered-nurse and nurse-aide care, along with round-the-clock registered-nurse coverage, subject to phase-in periods and hardship exemptions.

Facility operators argued that the mandate failed to account for severe workforce shortages, especially in rural communities. They warned that nursing homes could not hire workers who did not exist and might reduce beds or close.

Resident advocates argued that staffing levels are inseparable from safety. A bed in a licensed facility does not guarantee adequate care when too few staff are available to answer calls, prevent falls, reposition residents, provide meals, or monitor health changes.

A federal court later blocked key portions of the rule, and Congress prevented its implementation through the 2025 reconciliation law. That dispute closely resembles the broader debate over community integration. When the workforce is insufficient, one response is to reduce or delay the standard. Another is to build the workforce required to meet it.

Neither response changes what residents physically need.

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Medicare’s Limited Role

Medicare, under Biden, also introduced some narrower efforts to support people living at home. The Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience model, known as GUIDE, began in July 2024. It allows participating providers to offer care coordination, caregiver education, round-the-clock support, navigation services, and limited respite assistance to eligible Medicare beneficiaries with dementia.

The model recognizes that unpaid caregivers can be central to keeping someone at home and that supporting those caregivers may prevent crises or delay institutional placement.

Its reach remains limited. GUIDE applies to dementia care through participating organizations. It does not create a general Medicare benefit covering ongoing assistance with bathing, dressing, toileting, transfers, meal preparation, or supervision for everyone who needs those services.

Medicare’s narrow role in long-term care leaves Medicaid, state programs, private savings, and unpaid family caregivers carrying most of the responsibility.

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The System as It Exists Outside Washington

Legal interpretation establishes obligations. Public policy determines funding and program design. Neither alone captures whether a person can find an aide on Tuesday morning.

The most recent national data documents a system serving millions of people while struggling to meet existing demand.

More Than 5 Million People Receive Medicaid Home Care

More than 5 million people receive Medicaid-covered home- and community-based services each year.

Those services vary widely. They may include personal care, nursing, adult day programs, supported employment, transportation, meal preparation, medication assistance, respite care, home modifications, and help with everyday activities such as bathing and dressing.

All states offer some form of Medicaid home care, but program design and availability differ significantly. States may provide services through their regular Medicaid plans or through waivers that allow them to target certain populations and limit enrollment.

The word “waiver” can obscure what is at stake. In practical terms, a waiver may be the mechanism through which a person receives help getting out of bed, using the bathroom, preparing food, leaving the house, or avoiding a nursing facility.

When demand exceeds the number of funded waiver slots, states may maintain waiting or interest lists.

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More Than 600,000 People on Waiting or Interest Lists

More than 600,000 people were on Medicaid HCBS waiting or interest lists in 2025, according to KFF’s latest survey of state programs. The total increased 14% from 2024. Twenty-nine states reported increases, while 12 reported declines.

The number requires context, however. States do not all define or manage these lists the same way. Some determine whether applicants meet program eligibility requirements before adding them. Others use broader interest lists that may include people anticipating future needs.

Six states that did not screen applicants for eligibility on any of their lists accounted for approximately 325,000 people, more than half of the national total. Some individuals on those lists might not currently qualify for services.

That limitation does not make the lists meaningless. It means the national number should be understood as a measure of pending or expressed demand rather than a precise count of people legally entitled to immediate care.

Waiting lists can also understate the problem. They do not capture every person who never applies, cannot navigate the process, receives too few authorized hours, or qualifies for a service that no provider can staff.

Changes in state policy can also make lists grow for positive reasons. Wisconsin, for example, worked with counties to identify children eligible for waiver services but not enrolled, producing a new list of nearly 9,000 children. Indiana created a waiver for older adults that produced a new list of nearly 8,000 people.

Other states have reduced lists by adding capacity. Maryland cut its waiting list for a program serving older adults and people with disabilities by more than 2,000 after increasing the number of waiver slots.

The data show that waiting lists are not a simple national scoreboard. They reflect funding, eligibility procedures, outreach, state choices, program design, and unmet demand. They also demonstrate that the number of people seeking community services exceeds the capacity many states have chosen or been able to fund.

Every State Reported Worker Shortages

Funding a waiver slot does not guarantee that anyone is available to provide the care. Every state responding to KFF’s 2025 survey reported shortages of home-care workers. Forty-eight states reported shortages of direct-support professionals, 47 reported nursing shortages, and 46 reported shortages of personal-care attendants. States also reported shortages of case managers, home health aides, certified nursing assistants, community mental health providers, and therapists. Forty-three states reported shortages across at least five types of providers.

States attributed the problem to low reimbursement rates, insufficient numbers of qualified workers, and high turnover. Nearly all had taken some action to respond. Forty-eight increased payment rates, 38 developed or expanded education and training, and 24 offered recruitment or retention incentives. Despite these efforts, the shortage persists.

Among the 34 states reporting time-based Medicaid payment rates for personal care providers, more than half paid agencies less than $20 per hour. That payment is not the worker’s wage. It may also cover payroll taxes, supervision, scheduling, training, insurance, administration, travel time, and other operating expenses.

Low reimbursement leaves little room for competitive pay in an occupation that is physically demanding, emotionally taxing, and often unpredictable.

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A Workforce the Country Needs and Underpays

The median annual wage for home-health and personal-care aides was $34,900 in May 2024. The median annual wage across all occupations was $49,500. The country nevertheless expects this workforce to grow rapidly.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of home health and personal care aides to increase by 17% from 2024 to 2034, far faster than the 3% average projected across all occupations. Approximately 765,800 openings are expected each year as the field expands and workers leave for other jobs or exit the labor force.

Home health and personal care aides already constituted the largest occupation in the American economy in 2024, with approximately 4.3 million jobs. The field is projected to add nearly 740,000 jobs over the decade, more than any other occupation.

Those figures reveal a basic contradiction. The United States is relying on extraordinary growth in direct care while paying the people doing it far less than the typical American worker earns. States can authorize more services, and families can seek more help, but neither creates a stable workforce when workers can often earn more in jobs carrying less physical and emotional responsibility.

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Providers Are Closing

The strain is visible not only in vacancies but also in provider capacity. Forty-one states reported at least one permanent home-care-provider closure during the year covered by KFF’s 2025 survey. Closures affected adult day health programs, group homes, assisted-living settings, agencies serving people in their own homes, supported-employment providers, home-health agencies, and community mental-health organizations.

A growing population needs more community infrastructure while providers in most states are disappearing from at least some parts of the system. A program closure can have consequences beyond the immediate displacement of people. Workers move to other agencies or leave the field, trusted relationships end, family members must cover additional hours, and remaining providers inherit more demand.

Continuity is especially important in intimate care. A worker may assist someone with bathing, toileting, transfers, medication, wound prevention, or communication. Replacing that person is not comparable to switching delivery companies. Trust is part of the service.

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An Aging Population and a Narrower Caregiver Base

The population likely to need long-term support is growing much faster than the broader working-age population. The Census Bureau estimated that 61.2 million Americans were age 65 or older in 2024, representing 18% of the population. From 2020 through 2024, the older population grew by 13%, while the working-age population grew by only 1.4%. The number of children declined during the same period. Older adults already outnumbered children in 11 states and nearly half of American counties.

Age alone does not equal disability, and most older adults do not require intensive long-term care, but the demographic trend still has an impact. The population at greatest risk of needing assistance is growing far faster than the population from which much of the paid and unpaid caregiving workforce is drawn.

The country is not simply facing greater demand. It is facing greater demand with proportionally fewer potential caregivers available to absorb it.

Families Already Carry Much of the System

Formal services tell only part of the story. The 2025 Caregiving in the U.S. study estimated that 63 million American adults, nearly one in four, were providing ongoing care to an adult or child with an illness or disability. That represented an increase of roughly 45% from 2015.

Many family caregivers manage medications, transportation, meals, appointments, finances, mobility, personal care, or complex medical tasks. Some reduce their work hours, leave jobs, drain savings, or compromise their own health.

Family assistance is often described as a supplement to formal care. In practice, it is frequently the structure preventing the formal system from collapsing. Families fill missed shifts, remain available when an agency cannot staff the authorized hours, and monitor changes in condition, prevent unsafe transfers, respond to falls, and provide care while someone waits for a program.

Their labor is indispensable, yet it is not unlimited. Love does not produce clinical training, physical strength, accessible transportation, paid leave, or the ability to remain awake around the clock. A relative can be devoted and still be unable to lift someone safely, treat a wound, manage dementia-related behavior, or leave work every time an aide fails to arrive.

The system’s dependence on unpaid care can hide the extent of its shortages. A crisis may not appear in official data until a family member becomes ill, loses a job, moves away, or reaches the point of exhaustion.

Institutions Are Not an Unlimited Alternative

A shortage of community services does not mean institutional care is readily available to fill the gap. Nursing facilities face their own worker shortages, financial pressures, closures, and uneven staffing. Rural communities have lost facilities, sometimes forcing residents to move far from family and local support.

The elimination of the federal staffing mandate did not eliminate residents’ need for assistance. It eliminated a proposed national standard for measuring whether facilities had enough nursing personnel to provide it.

This is the trap in treating institutional and community care as interchangeable alternatives. When home care fails, a person may be hospitalized. The hospital may struggle to discharge that person because no community provider can staff the case and no nursing facility has an appropriate bed. Families may be asked to accept a discharge they cannot manage safely.

The result is not always a clean transfer from one functioning system to another. It can be a cycle of hospitalization, temporary rehabilitation, unsafe discharge, deterioration, reinstitutionalization, and financial loss.

The country faces pressure on both sides. Community care lacks workers and funded capacity. Institutional care also lacks workers and available placements.

People do not stop needing assistance simply because neither system has room.

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Where the Legal Debate Meets the Care Crisis

The DOJ is asking whether previous interpretations of the integration mandate extended beyond the best reading of the ADA. That may be a legitimate legal question. Guidance should not be treated as legislation, and federal agencies should not create obligations Congress never authorized. Courts must distinguish between binding law and an agency’s policy preferences.

Accepting the legitimacy of that inquiry does not resolve whether reconsidering the guidance is the wisest federal priority in the current environment. The facts show a country in which demand for community care is already extensive and continues to grow. More than 5 million people receive Medicaid HCBS. More than 600,000 appear on waiting or interest lists. Every state reports worker shortages. Providers are closing. The nation expects hundreds of thousands of annual job openings in an occupation paid far below the national median. Families are already supplying care on a massive scale.

Those conditions do not prove that every unmet service need violates the ADA, nor do they establish that every person on a waiting list is legally entitled to immediate enrollment. They do not answer every constitutional or statutory concern raised by the Office of Legal Counsel.

Instead, they establish something more basic. The infrastructure necessary for community integration is inadequate.

Reconsidering the guidance may narrow the range of cases the Justice Department deems appropriate for federal enforcement. It may give states more flexibility and limit the pressure to restructure programs. It may also shift a greater share of enforcement onto private plaintiffs, families, legal-aid organizations, and disability advocates.

None of those changes will create a direct-care worker, increase a reimbursement rate, reopen an adult day program, shorten a waiting list, build accessible housing, or train a family member to perform a safe transfer.

A narrower interpretation can change which failures are treated as civil-rights violations, but it cannot make the underlying failures disappear. That is central to evaluating the department’s decision. The legal question is how much the ADA requires. The policy question is what the country needs. The two overlap, though they are not identical.

A government may conclude that a civil rights law does not require it to address every shortage in the care system. That conclusion does not absolve policymakers of the decision about whether those shortages should be addressed through Medicaid funding, workforce development, housing policy, transportation, caregiver supports, or other public investments.

The strongest response to an obligation that states genuinely struggle to meet is not necessarily unlimited enforcement. Enforcement without resources can produce plans, settlements, and court orders that remain difficult to implement.

Resources without enforceable rights are also insufficient. Funding can be diverted, narrowed, delayed, or distributed unevenly. People with the least political power may remain at the back of the line.

Rights establish a floor. Resources make it possible to stand on it.

That is why the timing of the Justice Department’s reconsideration is concerning. The department is narrowing its enforcement approach, while other parts of the federal government are beginning to collect better data on how often authorized care fails to materialize. Congress has simultaneously reduced projected Medicaid spending and prevented the implementation of national nursing home staffing requirements.

The federal government is preparing to document the care gap more clearly while weakening some of the mechanisms that might force it to respond.

What is the federal government’s responsibility when states lack the workers, money, housing, transportation, and provider networks necessary to make community integration possible? Should legal expectations be narrowed when public systems cannot meet them, or should public capacity be expanded so that those expectations become achievable? Does widespread strain demonstrate that the guidance was too expansive, or does it demonstrate that the nation has spent decades recognizing a right without building the infrastructure required to honor it?

People may disagree about the outer boundaries of Olmstead, about agency authority, federalism, judicial deference, and the division of responsibility between Washington and the states. The data, however, leave less room for disagreement about the need. People are waiting, workers are scarce, providers are closing, and families are filling gaps they cannot fill forever. Nursing facilities are not an inexhaustible fallback, and the number of Americans likely to need some form of assistance will continue to rise.

The Justice Department may ultimately conclude that earlier guidance placed too much weight on the federal government’s enforcement authority, but the rest of the government will still have to decide what to do about the reality that guidance was attempting to address.

A civil right can exist in a statute, a regulation, or a Supreme Court opinion. Its meaning in a person’s life depends on whether someone can actually exercise it. For community integration, that difference may come down to something as ordinary and essential as whether a trained person arrives at the door.

If you value reporting that connects the policy decisions in Washington to the realities people live every day, subscribe to The Coffman Chronicle. We follow the story past the announcement, explain the systems behind it, and ask what those choices mean beyond the headlines.

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