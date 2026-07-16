The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Beth Jane Freeman's avatar
Beth Jane Freeman
2h

The Fapweasel (Trump) wants to cut out so many government programs, like Medicaid, programs that act as watchdogs for our health, protect us from being scammed, and keep American industries honest and accountable. If he wants to get rid of all of these protections, what is his government good for? Why should we pay income tax if The Fapweasel (Trump) is going to spend taxpayer money on worthless projects like his ballroom and that stupid arch? He bloated the Pentagon's budget, but our country is such a mess that our enemies don’t need to invade to destroy us. The Fapweasel (Trump) is doing that already.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
1h

It is absurd. We don't mind the ICC when it works for us. We expect non-citizens to follow our law here. Expecting our citizens to not be subject to outside jurisdiction if they violate international law, while in another country, is the height of hypocrisy.

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