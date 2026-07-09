The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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Alan Goldhammer's avatar
Alan Goldhammer
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Once Trump was elected our Republican controlled Congress gave up its authority to make or enforce laws or even comment meaningfully on laws the executive branch broke. So much for protecting refugees, for helping minorities, for science, or truth.

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