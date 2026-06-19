At first glance, the Trump administration’s decision to move key functions out of the Department of Education sounds like the sort of bureaucratic reshuffling that rarely captures public attention. Federal agencies are reorganized, responsibilities are reassigned, and acronyms migrate from one organizational chart to another. Yet buried within the latest restructuring efforts is a question that extends far beyond Washington and reaches into classrooms, school districts, and living rooms across the country. Who is responsible for ensuring that children receive a meaningful education?

That question has surfaced repeatedly in recent years, appearing in debates over school libraries, curriculum disputes, parental rights legislation, online safety proposals, and age-verification laws aimed at restricting minors’ access to pornography. It now sits at the center of a growing controversy over the future of the Department of Education itself.

The administration has formally begun transferring responsibility for certain special education and civil rights functions to other federal agencies.

This is not merely about bureaucracy. It is about how we understand children, schools, disability, civil rights, and the obligations a democratic society owes to its youngest citizens.

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What Is Actually Changing?

The Department of Education was established in 1979 to coordinate federal education policy and administer programs created by Congress. Contrary to popular misconception, the department does not write local curricula, select classroom materials, or directly manage schools. Those responsibilities largely remain with states and local districts.

The federal government has traditionally played a different role. It establishes minimum standards and protections intended to ensure that a child’s access to education does not depend entirely on geography, wealth, disability status, race, or other factors outside their control.

Two of the most significant responsibilities currently housed within the department involve special education and civil rights enforcement.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, commonly known as IDEA, guarantees eligible students with disabilities access to a free appropriate public education. The law governs services such as Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), accommodations, specialized instruction, and procedural protections for students and families. While IDEA predates DOE, it has been administered through the federal education apparatus for nearly half a century and has always been conceived as an educational rights law.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, often referred to as OCR, investigates complaints involving discrimination in educational settings. Its work spans race, sex, disability, national origin, and other protected categories.

The administration has now begun transferring operational oversight of IDEA-related functions to the Department of Health and Human Services while shifting civil rights responsibilities toward the Department of Justice.

Importantly, the laws themselves remain in place. Students do not lose their IDEA protections when responsibilities shift between agencies. Civil rights statutes remain federal law regardless of which department administers them.

The question is not whether those protections continue to exist. The question is whether they function the same way once they are removed from the agency built around schools and students.

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The Case for the Transfers

Supporters of the restructuring argue that the changes are both logical and efficient.

The Department of Health and Human Services possesses extensive expertise in disability services, healthcare systems, rehabilitation programs, and related support structures. From this perspective, placing special education functions alongside disability expertise may improve coordination and reduce duplication.

Similarly, the Department of Justice has decades of experience investigating discrimination claims, enforcing civil rights laws, and pursuing legal remedies. Advocates of the transfer argue that civil rights enforcement naturally belongs within the federal government’s primary law enforcement agency.

Viewed through this lens, the restructuring is not an attack on disability rights or civil rights. It is an administrative adjustment intended to place responsibilities within agencies best equipped to handle them.

Government agencies routinely cooperate, and few would argue that educational policymakers should ignore expertise from health professionals or civil rights attorneys. The modern world is simply too complex for agencies to operate in complete isolation.

Yet cooperation and transfer are not the same thing.

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Expertise Can Be Shared Without Moving the Center of Gravity

The strongest criticism of the restructuring is not that Health and Human Services lacks expertise or that the Department of Justice lacks authority. The concern is that educational rights are fundamentally different from health services and legal remedies.

Health and Human Services understands disability. The Department of Justice understands litigation and enforcement. The Department of Education understands schools. Those distinctions may sound subtle until they are applied to actual children.

A student with dyslexia does not merely need a diagnosis. That student needs reading interventions, classroom accommodations, trained educators, and ongoing support designed around learning.

A student recovering from surgery requires more than medical care. That student may need remote instruction, modified coursework, flexible attendance policies, and assistance in remaining connected to the educational environment.

A student facing discrimination does not merely need a favorable court ruling several years in the future. That student needs access to learning today.

Educational questions are often intertwined with disability and civil rights concerns. Yet at their core, they remain educational questions.

The concern voiced by many disability advocates is that moving IDEA functions to Health and Human Services risks shifting the conversation from education toward disability management.

The traditional framework of IDEA begins with a student. What does this child need to learn? What barriers prevent participation? What supports allow meaningful access to education?

Critics worry that a health-centered approach can unintentionally start elsewhere. What services does this individual qualify for?

Those questions overlap. They are not, however, identical.

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The Difference Between a Student and a Case File

The debate becomes clearer when viewed through the experiences of actual families.

Imagine a student born with a significant mobility impairment. That student may need accessible classrooms, elevator access, modified transportation, remote instruction during medical recovery, and accommodations that allow participation alongside peers.

Most parents in that situation are not primarily interested in agency charts. They are not interested in abstract discussions of administrative efficiency. They want to know whether their child can get to class, whether their child can learn. They want to know whether their child belongs in school.

Historically, disability rights advocates have fought to move away from a model that viewed disability primarily as a problem to be managed. The goal was not merely to provide services, but to ensure participation.

Students with disabilities are not patients visiting educational institutions. They are students entitled to educational access.

Critics of the restructuring worry that separating disability rights from educational expertise risks losing sight of that principle.

Civil Rights and the Problem of Time

A similar concern appears in discussions surrounding the Office for Civil Rights. The Department of Justice is unquestionably capable of enforcing civil rights laws. Few institutions possess greater experience with legal enforcement.

Schools, however, often require something beyond enforcement. The Office for Civil Rights has traditionally operated through investigations, guidance, compliance reviews, negotiated resolutions, and ongoing monitoring. Its purpose has not been limited to punishing violations after they occur. It has also worked to prevent violations and resolve problems before they escalate.

The Department of Justice approaches issues through a different lens. Its strengths lie in litigation, prosecution, enforcement, and statutory interpretation.

However, children do not learn on litigation timelines. A family seeking accommodations for a student with a disability typically wants the accommodations implemented now. A student experiencing discrimination needs access to education while a complaint is being resolved, not years later after a legal process concludes.

That reality does not diminish the importance of legal enforcement, but it highlights the difference between educational remedies and legal remedies. One asks how a child can succeed in school tomorrow morning. The other asks how the law should respond when rights are violated.

Schools often require answers to both.

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The Broader Debate Over Responsibility

Viewed in isolation, the restructuring of the Department of Education may appear to be a niche policy dispute. Viewed alongside other national conversations, a broader pattern begins to emerge.

Recent debates surrounding age-verification legislation, including the SAFE Act, have centered on who bears responsibility for protecting children online. Similar questions appear in discussions about social media regulation, curriculum transparency, school libraries, and parental rights legislation.

Americans increasingly agree that children deserve protection. They disagree about who should provide it.

Some place primary responsibility on parents. Others emphasize schools and public institutions. Still others look to government regulation as the appropriate safeguard.

The disagreement is often framed as a battle over rights. In practice, it is frequently a debate about responsibilities. Parents have responsibilities. Schools have responsibilities. Government has responsibilities.

The challenge lies in determining where one ends and another begins.

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The Federal Role and the Zip Code Question

Education occupies a unique place in American life. Most goods and services are distributed through markets. Grocery stores decide what products to stock. Businesses determine where they operate. Consumers choose among available options.

Public education functions differently. As a society, we have largely agreed that access to education should not depend entirely on market forces.

A child born in a wealthy suburb and a child born in a struggling rural community are entitled to educational opportunities. A student with a disability does not lose that entitlement because accommodations are expensive. A family should not be forced into homeschooling because a district finds accessibility inconvenient.

Federal involvement in education emerged largely from this recognition. The purpose was not to make every school identical, but to establish a floor beneath which no child should fall.

Supporters of the current restructuring argue that those protections can remain intact regardless of which agency administers them. Critics remain unconvinced. Their concern is not merely that responsibilities are moving. It is that the educational mission itself may become diluted when educational rights are administered by agencies whose primary focus lies elsewhere.

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More Than an Organizational Chart

The debate surrounding the Department of Education’s restructuring is often presented as a conflict between bureaucratic efficiency and bureaucratic resistance. That framing misses what is truly at stake. At its core, this is a debate about how we understand the obligations of public education.

Do disability rights exist primarily as healthcare concerns or as educational rights? Are civil rights in schools best protected through litigation or through educational expertise informed by legal authority? Can educational rights remain fully educational when responsibility for administering them shifts away from the institutions designed around students?

Reasonable people will answer those questions differently. The questions themselves, however, deserve serious attention.

Agency charts may change. Responsibilities may migrate from one department to another. Acronyms may be reassigned. The child who needs accommodations still arrives at school each morning. The student facing discrimination still needs access to learning. The family seeking help still wants answers.

Whatever structure ultimately emerges, the measure of success will not be administrative efficiency alone. It will be whether the nation’s commitment to educational opportunity remains as strong as the rights it promises to protect.

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