The Coffman Chronicle

The Coffman Chronicle

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JOHN VICEDOMINI's avatar
JOHN VICEDOMINI
Jun 19

Thank you for the excellent reporting and keeping the education issue on the forefront. I look at it this way … charter schools are to get the public to pay for raising the next generation of Trumplicans… control… moving Student Loans from the Department of Education to the Treasury…. money… control and money is Trump’s game… and he must control because he hurts the public physically by proxy (ICE), emotionally (corruption, cruelty, and lies), and financially (poor policy choices, grift of taxpayer dollars). Trump treats America the same way he treats women… rude, callous, abusive, controlling and rape. And, like a battered spouses America is fed up with Trump’s crap. Time to charge, prosecute, convict and sentence just like an abusive husband. Wake up America I’ve seen minors drag their abusive parents into court!

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Larry Lathrop's avatar
Larry Lathrop
Jun 19

If the Lyin' King continues to use the Dictatorship for Dummies handbook, boys and girls will be separated and 'schooled' in propaganda farms that teach boys to be dominant fighters and manual laborers, and girls to be submissive homemakers and babymakers at very early ages. There will absolutely be no need for higher education in this type of environment.

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